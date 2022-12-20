11 Streator High School students named Illinois State Scholars

Eleven Streator High School students from the graduating class of 2023 have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state agency committed to helping make college accessible and affordable for Illinois families, confers this recognition annually to top Illinois high school students. These honorees join the other top state students honored for their academic achievements since the designation was first introduced in 1958. Illinois State Scholars represent approximately the top 10% of high school seniors from 765 high schools across the state. Illinois State Scholars possess strong academic potential and are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth semester class rank.

This year’s class of Illinois State Scholars include:

Reagan Bush is the daughter of Cliff and Stephanie Bush. She will be attending University of Indianapolis and will major in psychology. Her activities at Streator High School include Diversity Club, E-Sports, German Club, Hub Club and National Honor Society.

Cadence Doss, the daughter of Jacob Doss and Jaime Emm, will be attending Joliet Junior College and will be studying diagnostic medical sonography. She is involved in the National Honor Society.

The daughter of Eric and Talitha Gwaltney, Cailey Gwaltney is undecided as to what college she will attend in the fall, but will major in forensic investigations. Her activities include S-Club, Key Club, basketball, Snowball, Senior Class Executive Council and National Honor Society.

Emmalyn Haydon is the daughter of Ali and Stan Taylor and Ezariah Haydon. She will be attending Bradley University and majoring in high school English education. Her activities include Snowball, German Club and National Honor Society.

Kaydence Lehman, the daughter of Cariann Garber and Bryan Lehman, is undecided as to where she will be attending school next year, but is planning to major in political science. Her activities at SHS include Key Club, Student Council, Snowball, National Honor Society and Senior Class Council.

The son of Ray and Kris Phillis, Parker Phillis plans to attend Kankakee Community College to major in fire sciences. His activities at Streator High School include baseball, football, soccer, S-Club, Snowball, National Honor Society and scholastic bowl.

Abbigail Pierce is the daughter of Ryan and Kimberly Pierce. She will be attending Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa and majoring in kinesiology. Her activities include track, cross Country, Student Council, Snowball, National Honor Society, German Club, Senior Class Council and S-Club.

The daughter of Hugh and Julia Rodriguez, Franchesca Rodriguez will be attending the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign and plans to major in aeronautical engineering. Her activities include National Honor Society, Snowball, Key Club, S-Club, Spanish Club, tennis, soccer and Peer Leadership.

Jotie Sliker will be attending St. Ambrose University and will major in physical therapy. She is the daughter of Joe and Katie Sliker. Her activities include National Honor Society,vStreatorettes and Book Club.

Isabelle Tutko plans to attend the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana and major in accounting. Her activities include National Honor Society, Executive Class Council, Student Council, German Club, Snowball and S-Club. She is the daughter of David and Kristi Tutko.

Murphy Wilkinson is the son of Matthew and Nellie Wilkinson. He is planning to attend Columbia University in New York this fall and will be majoring in engineering, business or political science. His activities include German Club, Chess Club, Scholastic Bowl, History Club, S-Club, bowling and Senior Executive Class Council.