Marseilles mayor seeks re-election, so far unopposed

Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck is the lone mayoral candidate filed for the April consolidated election thus far.

Each of the four commissioner seats are up for election April 4.

Commissioners Jim Buckingham and Gary Lewey have filed for re-election, but Commissioners Bobby Kaminski and Nate Schaefer have yet to file to run a re-election campaign.

New candidates filed for the commissioner seats are Brad Miller, Jim Hanlon, Melissa Small and Mike Scheib.

Sheridan mayor seeks to keep post

Shortly after he was appointed village president, Tom Wehner has filed to run for Sheridan village president. The term will be two years.

Of three open trustee posts, Judy Hinterlong was the lone candidate to file as of Tuesday afternoon. Seats held by Peggy Arneson and Jamie Skalic are on the ballot this spring. Additionally, the seat vacated by Wehner is up for election.