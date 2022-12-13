Solar farm coming to Grand Rapids Township

A solar farm is coming to Grand Rapids Township.

Monday, the La Salle County Board granted Trager/New Leaf Energy, Inc. a special use for a 5-megawatt solar farm at 1887 N 20th Road.

A recommendation had narrowly passed the Zoning Board of Appeals and the board was similarly divided, approving the special use 19-8 with one abstention. At issue was using potentially arable land for the installation of solar panels.

“I don’t know why we take some of our best farm land out of production to begin with,” said Board Member Doug Stockley (R-Earlville), one of the no votes.

Board Member Brian Dose (D-Ottawa), who voted yes, said the county values the rights of property owners and, “Why would stand in the way of that?”

Board Member Doug Trager (D-Ottawa) abstained. Though he said he has no ties to the Trager attached to the petition — “I’ve never met these people” — he wished to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Separately, the school districts in unincorporated La Salle County will get a pair of full-time school resource officers who will serve for three years.

Monday, the La Salle County Board approved the use of up to $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to hire two school resource officers. Previously, the county had one part-time officer for 12 schools.

Finally, the board approved La Salle County Insurance Trust Trustees. They are Joe Savitch, Gary Small, Tom Walsh, Arratta Znaniecki, Jill Bernal and public members Marius Derango and Sandi Billard.

Bernal was installed after Craig Emmett was voted down in a roll call vote. Trager pressed for the vote, saying Bernal was interested in the committee while Emmett professed no such interest.

“And I thought the chairman (Don Jensen) totally ignored that choice,” Trager said. “I thought the board should have the final say.”

Bernal said she was “humbled” by the board’s confidence in her. Jensen declined comment. Emmett said he had initially declined the appointment, citing an already-full schedule, and supported Bernal taking the post.

In other matters, the board: