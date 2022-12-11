La Salle County COVID-19 risk remains low, despite elevated levels across the state

As 74 of Illinois’ 102 counties announced elevated levels of COVID-19, La Salle County is holding strong at low risk for the virus, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Two La Salle County residents, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s, died from complications related to COVID-19 since Dec. 2. There have been two COVID-related deaths this month and 504 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the seven days prior to Dec. 8, the case rate/total cases (last seven days) were 141.71 out of 100,000; the new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 (last seven days) were 8.2 out of 100,000; and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (last seven days) were 3%.

There were 154 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in La Salle County from Dec. 2-9. Making up the new cases were four boys younger than 13, five girls younger than 13, four teenage boys, seven teenage girls, seven men in their 20s, 11 women in their 20s, seven men in their 30s, 15 women in their 30s, eight men in their 40s, 11 women in their 40s, six men in their 50s, 13 women in their 50s, 10 men in their 60s, 12 women in their 60s, 11 men in their 70s, eight women in their 70s, seven men in their 80s, six women in their 80s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 90s.

There were 157 previously-confirmed cases of COVID-19 removed from quarantine Dec. 2-9.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

The health department also urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department by appointment only, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should visit www.lasallecounty.org, click on the COVID-19 Resource Page and then the Vaccine information icon to schedule an appointment. To search for vaccine locations available, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/