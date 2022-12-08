Police blotter: December 8, 2022

Jewel A. Buckman, 47, of Princeton, was charged with driving while revoked and suspended registration Wednesday in the 100 block of East Norris Drive, Ottawa police said.
Cody J. Reeder, 30, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and suspended registration Wednesday at Boyce Memorial Drive and Ottawa Avenue, Ottawa police said.
Cynthia L. Waltz, 29, of Peru, turned herself in on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (narcotics) at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday, Peru police said.
Cory J. Rogers, 43, of Chicago, was charged with retail theft at 9:36 p.m. Tuesday at Walmart, Peru police said.
Deybis J. Garcia Lopez, 37, of Spring Valley, was charged with no valid driver’s license and driving in the wrong lane at 5:43 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 80 and Route 251, Peru police said.
Madison R. Rahberg, 20, of Peru, was charged with consumption of alcohol by a minor at 4:34 a.m. Sunday at 809 St. Vincent’s Ave., Peru police said.
Regan M. Dergance, 31, Peru was charged with domestic battery at 6:38 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the 700 block of Sixth Street, Peru police said.
Jeffrey A. Phillips, 52, homeless, was charged with aggravated battery at 3:02 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 and Route 251, Peru police said.
Dayquan K. Hughes, 21, of Peru, was charged with obstructing a peace officer and aggravated resisting a peace officer at 3:24 a.m. Thursday at the Peru High-Rise, Peru police said.
Joseph E. Delgado, 42, of Joliet, was charged with theft ($500 and under) and criminal damage to property at 7 a.m. Nov. 30 at Hy-Vee, Peru police said in a report issued Thursday.
Jonathan T. Moreno, 37, of Peru, was charged with violation of an order of protection at 4:25 p.m. Nov. 26 at a residence in the 2800 block of Second Street, Peru police said in a report issued Thursday.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.