Police blotter: December 6, 2022

Heather M. Polk, 37, of Mendota, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident following an investigation into a Nov. 23 hit-and-run crash at Indiana Avenue and Washington Street, Mendota police said.
Calvin M. Mangruem, 43, of Mendota, was charged with battery at 10:45 a.m. Nov. 24 in the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue, Mendota police said in a report issued Tuesday.
Christopher R. Ottinger, 31, of Plano, was charged with driving while suspended at 4:37 p.m. Nov. 24 at First Avenue and 12th Street, Mendota police said in a report issued Tuesday.
Christina M. Martinez, 26, of Sterling, was picked up on a Lee County warrant for failure to appear for contempt of court at 3:54 p.m. Nov. 27 at 13th Avenue and Second Street, Mendota police said in a report issued Tuesday.
Ahmad M. Ashour, 34, of Tuttle, Oklahoma, was picked up on an Ogle County warrant for driving while suspended at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 27, Mendota police said in a report issued Tuesday.
Jennifer Kazmierczak, 42, of Ottawa, was charged with improper use of electric communication device at 7:53 a.m. Monday on U.S. 6 at Walnut Street in Ottawa, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Stephen Broadway, 42, of Streator, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident following a two-vehicle crash with no injuries at 12:59 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East 22nd and North 17th roads in Otter Creek Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Broadway was charged after colliding with a vehicle driven by Charles Tutko, of Streator, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
William Barbknecht, 21, of Waseca, Minnesota, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid accident after striking from behind a vehicle driven by Benjamin Haas, of Mendota, at 4:41 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 52 and East Seventh Road in Waltham Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.