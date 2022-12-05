The Times Athlete of the Week: Marlie Orlandi wants to stay active, keep winning, get shoes for Christmas

Accumulating 466 of 885 total votes in a race that saw all four nominees — including runner-up Kesler Collins (Flanagan-Cornell boys basketball), Paxton Giertz (Seneca boys basketball) and Ashlyn May (Fieldcrest girls basketball) — surpass 100 votes, Ottawa girls basketball’s Marlie Orlandi is The Times Athlete of the Week.
Orlandi and the Pirates are off to a strong start, including Orlandi’s 18-point, five-steal performance against the host Hawks and 13 points vs. East Peoria in the season-starting Prairie Central Turkey Tournament.
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
Mar.
What grade schools did you attend before entering Ottawa High School?
Lincoln, Central and Shepherd
When did you start playing basketball, and how did you get into playing the game?
I got into playing basketball because my mom told me I had to find something to play other than football. I started picking up basketball and fell in love with it.
The team is off to another strong start this season. From your perspective, what is it that makes the Ottawa girls basketball program such a powerhouse in the area year after year?
Because of how we prepare and emphasize things on the defensive end. Defense wins games. We also enjoy playing with each other and have fun together.
What is your pregame routine?
I really do not have a pregame routine. I just love game days and can’t wait for tip off.
What is your best memory made on a basketball court so far?
Making it to sectionals in seventh grade.
What are a few of your favorite books?
I do not read much. I prefer to be active. I am always doing something.
What is your favorite dish to order from your favorite restaurant?
Lone Buffalo — plain chicken sandwich and fries.
What’s at the top of your Christmas list this year?
Shoes.
What’s your favorite Christmas song?
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
Do you have any college plans yet? If so, do they involve sports?
Attend and become a nurse. I would like to play basketball as well.