Local Sports Digest: Wallace seventh-grade girls playing for 3rd; Marquette 8s meeting RSM for trip to IESA State

Wallace 7s will play for third
Wallace’s seventh-grade girls basketball team will play for third in the IESA Class 1A State Finals this coming Thursday after splitting its first two games at IESA State — a 28-24 win over Royal Prairieview (Hailey Thrush 16 points, Kellin Gross six) and a 44-14 loss at the hands of Sigel St. Michael’s (Thrush six points).
Wallace’s 7s defeated fellow regional champion Flanagan 35-11 to advance to IESA State.
Shepherd 8s fall in regional title game
The eighth-grade Shepherd girls basketball team finished 23-3 after a 26-9 loss to Minooka in the Rams’ IESA Class 4A regional championship game. Ashlyn Ganiere scored nine points for Shepherd.
The Rams bested Plano 28-13 to advance to the title tilt, led by Ganiere’s dozen points and seven from Alaina Schulz.
Marquette 8s claim regional title
The Marquette eighth-grade girls basketball team defeated Wallace 22-15 to win a Class 1A IESA regional title. Anna Hjerpe and Morgan Collins each scored seven points, with Hunter Hopkins adding five for Marquette.
Marquette advanced to the title tilt with a 38-3 handling of Waltham. Hopkins (13 points), Hjerpe (10) and Kinley Rick (10) paced the Marquette attack.
Marquette (21-1) will play fellow 1A regional champion Ransom-St. Michael (16-8) this Wednesday.
Seneca, Fieldcrest win 2A IESA regionals
The eighth-grade girls basketball teams from Seneca and Fieldcrest both captured IESA Class 2A regional titles and will play Wednesday for the right to advance to IESA State.
Seneca (13-8) defeated Riverdale Washington via a 2-0 forfeit, while Fieldcrest (13-10) topped Sparland 50-43.
Shepherd boys split with Lincoln
Shepherd’s seventh- and eighth-grade boys cagers split with La Salle Lincoln — the 7s losing 29-23 (Luke McCullough 13 points, Jordan Gomez and Blake Schiltz four each), while the eighth-grade Rams won 36-27 (Griffin Dobberstein 17 points, Dane Schmitz four).
Prior to that, the seventh-graders beat Morris 34-6 (Landyn McEmery nine, Schiltz five); bested Indian Creek 42-26 (Amari Molina eight, Nevan Holloway eight), McEmery seven, Rory Moore six, Tommy Snell five); and beat Dwight 31-7 (McCullough 10, Moore seven).
The eighth-grade team fell to Morris 27-24 (Schmitz seven, George Shumway six, Michael Schulz five); lost to Indian Creek 40-29 (Shumway nine, Dobberstein and Schulz six, Kaylen Kundert five); and bested Dwight 40-17 (Shumway 10, Dobberstein eight, Kundert eight, Schmitz eight).
Central 6s keep winning
The Central sixth-grade boys basketball team in recent play: lost to Minooka 26-9 (Luca Fernandez five points); beat Marquette 29-26 (Henry Farabaugh 10, Fernandez six, Bryce Ceja five); topped Seneca 27-16 (Fernandez 10); edged Coal City 32-30 (Fernandez and Farabaugh 10 apiece); topped Northlawn 23-8 (Fernandez 10); and lost 37-22 to Bureau Valley (Fernandez 11, Ceja five).
Woodland sweeps Saunemin, Flanagan
Woodland’s seventh- and eighth-grade boys cagers swept Saunemin recently, with the 7s winning 36-29 (Nate Berry 29 points), and the eighth-grade Junior Warriors triumphing 35-24 (Brezdyn Simons 13 points, Berry 10).
Woodland also swept Flanagan — the 7s 43-24 (Brayden Matsko 17 points, Grant Wisson 11, Berry 10, Eli Quantance five); the 8s 26-20 (Simons 10, Berry eight).