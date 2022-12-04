La Salle County surpasses 500 COVID-19 deaths since beginning of pandemic

Three La Salle County men — one in his 50s, in his 70s and in his 80s — died from complications related to COVID-19 since Nov. 23.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 502 COVID-19 related deaths in La Salle County.

While the COVID-19 risk increased to medium in 63 counties across Illinois, it remained low in La Salle County, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the seven days prior to Dec. 1, the case rate/total cases (last seven days) were 173 out of 100,000; the new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 (last seven days) were 7.7 out of 100,000; and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (last seven days) were 2.5%.

There were 208 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed from Nov. 23 to Dec. 2, reported the La Salle County Health Department. With the Thanksgiving holiday, two additional days of cases are in this total from previous reports.

Making up the new cases are 13 boys younger than 13, seven girls younger than 13, six teenage boys, eight teenage girls, 11 men in their 20s, 13 women in their 20s, 10 men in their 30s, 17 women in their 30s, 10 men in their 40s, 17 women in their 40s,16 men in their 50s, eight women in their 50s, 11 men in their 60s, 17 women in their 60s, eight men in their 70s, 16 women in their 70s, five men in their 80s and 15 women in their 80s.

From Nov. 23 to Dec. 2, there were 186 individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19 removed from quarantine.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

The health department also urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department by appointment only, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should visit www.lasallecounty.org, click on the COVID-19 Resource Page and then the Vaccine information icon to schedule an appointment. To search for vaccine locations available, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/

About 58.9% of the county’s population was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Nov. 10, 62.8% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and 38,640 boosters have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.