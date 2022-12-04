Christ paintings put up in Washington Square in Ottawa

Many volunteers were on hand Saturday to erect 16 large paintings of the life of Jesus Christ in Ottawa’s Washington Square.

Created in 1956 by the Ottawa Retail Merchants’ Association to keep Christ in Christmas. The 4-foot by 7-foot paintings depict Jesus’ birth, life and ministry, each painting accompanied by a scripture verse.

The Ottawa Freedom Association has erected the paintings each year since 1992 after winning a lengthy court battle.

Volunteers were treated to a breakfast at Ottawa First Presbyterian Church prior to putting up the paintings.