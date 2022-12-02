The Times Area Roundup: Marquette earns Tri-County road win over Midland

The Marquette Academy girls basketball team earned a 39-34 Tri-County Conference triumph over Midland on Thursday in Varna.
Lilly Craig paced Marquette with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals. Avery Durdan added nine points and five rebounds, while Keely Nelson chipped in eight points.
Peotone 61, Streator 11: At Peotone, the Bulldogs dropped the Illinois Central Eight Conference game to the host Blue Devils
Streator was led in scoring by Ellie Isermann with four points, while Cailey Gwaltney added three points.
Seneca 51, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 19: At Henry, the Fighting Irish led the Mallards 14-2 after one quarter and 37-11 at halftime in improving to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in Tri-County Conference play.
Kennedy Hartwig paced 11 Seneca players in the scoring column with 10 points, while Evelyn O’Conner added eight points.
“Solid effort on both ends of the floor (for us) tonight,” Seneca coach Brian Holman said. “Nice to see some girls score who have been putting in a lot of hard work in practice.”
Serena 59, Earlville 21: At Earlville, the Huskers earned the win over the Red Raiders in both team’s Little Ten Conference opener.
Serena (3-4, 1-0) was led by a game-high 19 points, four rebounds and six steals from Paisley Twait. Jenna Setchell posted 15 points, four rebounds, eight steals and three assists, while Makayla McNally had 10 points and four rebounds.
Earlville (3-4, 0-1) was led by Madyson Olson’s nine points and six steals, while Nevaeh Sanson added four points.
Somonauk 41, IMSA 18: At Aurora, the Bobcats topped the host Titans to earn their first victory of the season in the Little Ten Conference contest.
Somonauk (1-6, 1-0) received standout performances from Josie Rader with a game-best 16 points, five steals and four assists, and Katelyn Curtis with 15 points and nine steals
“Great team victory to start our conference season,” Somonauk coach Jason Zaleski said. “We are showing improvements on both sides of the ball and the girls know we have areas to improve on, but our team chemistry is constantly improving, and player roles are being embraced to bring out everyone’s best abilities.”
Newark 36, Hinckley-Big Rock 21: At Hinckley: the Norsemen improved to 6-1 overall in taking the LTC opener against the Royals.
Addison Ness led the way for Newark with 11 points, while Kiara Wesseh added 10 points.
“Our offense is sputtering right now, and we need to get things ironed out, but I’m pleased with our defensive effort,” Newark coach Glenn Clausel said.
Fieldcrest 72, Tri-Valley 28: At Minonk, the undefeated and Associated Press Class 2A No. 2-ranked Knights led 21-6 after the opening quarter, 32-20 at halftime and 64-24 heading to the fourth in the Heart of Illinois Conference triumph in their home opener.
Fieldcrest (8-0, 2-0) placed four players in double figures, led by Ashlyn May’s game-high 17 points. Kaitlin White and Macy Gochanour each recorded 13 points, while Carolyn Megow chipped in 10.
WRESTLING
Seneca 39, Sandwich 29; Seneca 48, Morris 34; Morris 39, Sandwich 36: At Morris, the Fighting Irish opened the season on the mats with a pair of dual victories while the Indians fell twice.
Seneca had wins from Tommy Milton (pinfall in 3:25) at 120, Justin Goslin (pinfall at 25 seconds) at 126, Nick Grant (pinfall in 3:43) at 132, Collin Wright (pinfall in 4:23) at 170, Chris Peura (pinfall in 1:36) at 195, Sullivan Feldt (pinfall in 2:20) and Alex Bogner (pinfall in :10) at 285.
Sandwich received double victories from Miles Corder (pinfall in 5:12; pinfall in 1:49) at 138, Bryce Decker (7-6 decision; pinfall in 3:30) at 170/182, and Kadin Kern (pinfall in 1:56; pinfall in 3:41) at 132. The Indians also had single wins from Ashlyn Strenz (6-4 decision) at 113, Sy Smith (11-4 decision) at 145, Nolan Bobee (pinfall in 1:52) at 152, Devon Blanchard (12-11 decision) at 182 and Cesar Garcia (pinfall in :12) at 195.
BOYS BOWLING
La Salle-Peru 3,473, Ottawa 2,890: At Dettore Town Lanes, the Pirates fell to the rival Cavaliers in the Interstate 8 Conference dual.
Ottawa’s Nelson Brandt led all scorers with a series high 596 with high games of 211 and 212. Evan Spencer added a 514 series and a 220 high game.
JV/sophomore girls basketball
Peotone 17, Streator 13: At Peotone, the Bullpups fell in the ICE contest to the Blue Devils.