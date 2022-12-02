Freezin’ for a Reezin in Ottawa collects money, non-perishables

A steady line of cars flowed outside 216 W. Lafayette St. in Ottawa on Friday morning as celebrity donors, including Freddy the Yeti and a Christmas Tree, collected money and non-perishable food items for the 14th annual Freezin’ for a Reezin.

Nik Frig stood outside the WCMY studio wrapped in green fabric and covered in colorful balloons, lights and Christmas ornaments, his outfit complete with a star and a mistletoe on top.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Central and Shepherd school choirs sing Christmas carols Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Washington Square in Ottawa for the 14th annual Freezin' for a Reezin food drive. (Scott Anderson)

He said he dressed up as Christmas tree last year in an effort to make WCMY host Maggie Frost laugh at the behest of Alexis Ferracuti. This year, he went all out in honor of Maggie, who died this summer.

“I’m really lucky to have people that work with me that will let me do this and be willing to go along with pretty much every crazy idea I come up with,” Ferracuti said. “That’s how we ended up with the Christmas tree to raise money. Maggie was dear to us, too.”

Part of this year’s Freezin’ for a Reezin festivities included a two-hour tribute to Frost, who organized last year’s event.

Ferracuti and Frig aren’t the only ones who were creative to help raise money for the Ottawa Community Food Basket: Ottawa Chamber of Commerce Director Jeff Hettrick debuted his own personal creation, Freddy the Yeti.

Jeff Hettrick stands with his creation, Freddy the Yeti, on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (Michael Urbanec)

Freddy the Yeti is an 8-foot tall wooden cutout Hettrick made himself and decked out in a Santa hat.

“The Yeti is out here helping us raise money and he’s also available for selfies,” Hettrick said. “He’s in a festive spirit and excited to help us out.”

Hettrick said he created Freddy with his skill saw after it was drawn on a piece of plywood. Freddy has many talents and doubles as a scarecrow for Halloween, Hettrick added.

As of 2 p.m., Freezin’ for a Reezin raised $43,338 for the Ottawa Community Food Basket with more coming as the day continued.

Food Basket Director Marissa Vicich said the final count is known within two weeks of the event.

1430 WCMY’s General Sales Manager Tammy Sondgeroth said Friday was a busy day with a steady flow of people bringing in their donations, with volunteers set up at the corner of La Salle and Lafayette streets.

Students from Ottawa’s schools and the Ottawa Jazz Choir also performed at Washington Square across from the radio station. Handy Foods also accepted monetary donations throughout the day.