Ottawa will miss radio host Maggie Frost

Ottawa is remembering one of its great personalities.

WCMY radio announced Thursday morning, Maggie Frost, host of the “Morning Mix,” died Thursday, after she was diagnosed with a health condition.

Frost had worked at The Times newspaper and WLPO prior to her time at WCMY.

On air, Frost endeared listeners with her cheerful attitude and local focus. Though she was a small woman, she had the ability to garner attention wherever she went.

“The Maggie you heard on the radio is the Maggie you got,” said Jonathan Freeburg, who co-hosted with Frost on Fridays. “She had a heart three times as big as she was. She always had time for people. If you ever needed anything, she’d be the one to do it.”

Frost was an active participant in the community, attending theater, fundraisers and festivals. She hosted Freezin’ For A Reason and the annual 4-H Fair broadcasts for the radio station. She also was a regular contributor to The Times Red Stocking delivery, wearing her Santa hat and riding with Mike Murphy to deliver toys in the rural areas of La Salle County.

Dylan Conmy, of Prairie Fox Books, who organized Ottawa’s recent Family Pride Festival, said he could count on Frost when he needed a judge or participant “for a hair-brained idea.”

That warm and outgoing personality made it easy for guests to chat with her on-air, open up and share laughs.

“While small in stature, Maggie was always one to be larger than life in a room,” said Matt Skelly, who was a former colleague of hers at The Times/Starved Rock Country and spoke with her often as a community organizer, notably for the Starved Rock Country Marathon. “With a smart wit about her she was a great interviewer and host, making her guests feel welcome and also getting to the meat of the interview, but even larger was her heart and passion for local causes which she championed with her usual Maggie flair. She will be missed by many.”

Freeburg said Frost’s journalism background combined with her personality made her a great interviewer.

“She always knew exactly what questions to ask,” Freeburg said. “She could see BS 20 miles away too. If you were talking about something, she wanted to get to the bottom of it.”

Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck said he’d often go on WCMY’s airwaves to talk to Frost and one of her co-hosts Jay LeSeure relating to his law enforcement and firefighting career.

“Maggie was a lovely person, and Marseilles native,” Hollenbeck said. “I will miss our wonderful conversations.”

Frost also was a cat lover — sharing stories of her felines with listeners and friends alike.

“She was such a kind and loving person, always in great spirits and willing to do whatever was needed to be done,” said former Times publisher John Newby. “She will certainly be missed by all.”