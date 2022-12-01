Police blotter: December 1, 2022

Robert E. Nixon, 35, of Sheridan, was charged with driving while suspended and expired registration Wednesday in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street, Ottawa police said.
Adalberto Rosales-Vazquez, 48, of West Brooklyn, was charged with improper use of an electronic communication device at 4:23 p.m. Monday on Route 251 at Unytite Drive in Peru Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.