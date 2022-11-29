November 29, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsBearsObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal Events

Poco a Poco to host Christmas Singing Telegram fundraiser

Proceeds fund the summer musical festival in Streator

By Shaw Local News Network
Natalie Mustea (foreground) sings "Bridge Over Troubled Water" along with her fellow choral members during a special coffeehouse concert Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at More On Main in Streator as part of the Poco a Poco Festival.

Poco a Poco, a seven-year old nonprofit organization in Streator, is hosting its second Christmas Singing Telegram fundraiser. Preparations are underway for Poco a Poco’s seventh annual Summer Music Fest taking place June 10-17. Proceeds will be used to continue bringing high-quality yet affordable training for high school-aged musicians accepted into the Young Artist program. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Poco a Poco, a seven-year old nonprofit organization in Streator, is hosting its second Christmas Singing Telegram fundraiser.

These musical gifts, sent virtually, are available as a $25 audio message with an e-greeting card, or as a $50 personalized video message with a spoken message written by the sender, and featuring the sender’s choice of two Christmas music selections with a hand-painted backdrop. Messages are professionally recorded and sung by Executive Director and professional mezzo-soprano Kate Tombaugh.

Through this initiative, Poco a Poco aims to reach a wide audience and spread Christmas cheer, while creating a way for music-lovers to support Poco a Poco’s endeavors through a personal and meaningful gift.

Preparations are underway for Poco a Poco’s seventh annual Summer Music Fest taking place June 10-17. Proceeds will be used to continue bringing high-quality yet affordable training for high school-aged musicians accepted into the Young Artist program.

More than 70 students representing 28 schools and homeschool units across four states have trained with Poco a Poco since 2017; 56% of those students have returned for two or more years of training.

Another main component of Poco a Poco’s mission is to produce multi-generational music events and concerts that are free and open-to-the-public throughout its week-long festival.

In 2019, Poco’s Community Choir comprised of students, professional faculty and volunteer singers who represented 13 communities across Illinois. After navigating an all-virtual 2020 and hybrid 2021 training program, Poco a Poco was back in full force in 2022. Concerts included the faculty concert, featuring an inaugural professional choir; and the student showcase, which were both presented at Park Presbyterian Church, the home base of the music festival. A first coffeehouse concert at More on Main featured Poco a Poco’s junior faculty and the community concert closed out festival week at Streator High School’s newly-renovated auditorium, presenting the Poco and Poco Community Choir and Community String Ensembles.

To make a Christmas singing telegrams order, go to the web address: www.pocoapoco.org/christmas-telegrams

Orders will close at midnight Saturday, Dec. 20. Gifters can determine whether they’d like their telegram to go to a giftee’s phone or email, as well as selecting their preferred delivery date.

If the fundraiser is well-received, Poco a Poco hopes to offer a similar gifting option at Valentine’s Day and in future holiday seasons. If you have any questions or concerns, contact pocoapocoarts@gmail.com

Poco a Poco is a registered 501c(3). To learn more, visit their website www.pocoapoco.org, and find them on Youtube, Facebook and Instagram.