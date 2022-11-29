Poco a Poco to host Christmas Singing Telegram fundraiser

Poco a Poco, a seven-year old nonprofit organization in Streator, is hosting its second Christmas Singing Telegram fundraiser.

These musical gifts, sent virtually, are available as a $25 audio message with an e-greeting card, or as a $50 personalized video message with a spoken message written by the sender, and featuring the sender’s choice of two Christmas music selections with a hand-painted backdrop. Messages are professionally recorded and sung by Executive Director and professional mezzo-soprano Kate Tombaugh.

Through this initiative, Poco a Poco aims to reach a wide audience and spread Christmas cheer, while creating a way for music-lovers to support Poco a Poco’s endeavors through a personal and meaningful gift.

Preparations are underway for Poco a Poco’s seventh annual Summer Music Fest taking place June 10-17. Proceeds will be used to continue bringing high-quality yet affordable training for high school-aged musicians accepted into the Young Artist program.

More than 70 students representing 28 schools and homeschool units across four states have trained with Poco a Poco since 2017; 56% of those students have returned for two or more years of training.

Another main component of Poco a Poco’s mission is to produce multi-generational music events and concerts that are free and open-to-the-public throughout its week-long festival.

In 2019, Poco’s Community Choir comprised of students, professional faculty and volunteer singers who represented 13 communities across Illinois. After navigating an all-virtual 2020 and hybrid 2021 training program, Poco a Poco was back in full force in 2022. Concerts included the faculty concert, featuring an inaugural professional choir; and the student showcase, which were both presented at Park Presbyterian Church, the home base of the music festival. A first coffeehouse concert at More on Main featured Poco a Poco’s junior faculty and the community concert closed out festival week at Streator High School’s newly-renovated auditorium, presenting the Poco and Poco Community Choir and Community String Ensembles.

To make a Christmas singing telegrams order, go to the web address: www.pocoapoco.org/christmas-telegrams

Orders will close at midnight Saturday, Dec. 20. Gifters can determine whether they’d like their telegram to go to a giftee’s phone or email, as well as selecting their preferred delivery date.

If the fundraiser is well-received, Poco a Poco hopes to offer a similar gifting option at Valentine’s Day and in future holiday seasons. If you have any questions or concerns, contact pocoapocoarts@gmail.com

Poco a Poco is a registered 501c(3). To learn more, visit their website www.pocoapoco.org, and find them on Youtube, Facebook and Instagram.