Man wanted on IDOC warrant arrested in Streator

Members of the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois Department of Corrections arrested Mark A. Kresbach, 35, in the 400 block of Richards Street in Streator on Tuesday.
Kresbach was wanted on an IDOC warrant for a parole violation and an outstanding Livingston County warrant for aggravated resisting a peace officer stemming from an incident where a Livingston County deputy was injured.
Kresbach was transported to the La Salle County Jail where he is being held on no bond for the Illinois Department of Corrections and a $75,000 bond for Livingston County with 10% to apply.