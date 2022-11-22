Ottawa shop relocating to Sandwich

Thymeless is moving to Sandwich in the new year.
The shop announced it will be moving from its downtown Ottawa location at 728 Columbus St. to 1312 E. Church St., Sandwich, under the name Farmer’s Daughter.
Friday, Dec. 30, will be the store’s last day in Ottawa with the Sandwich location set to open sometime in January.
“I want to say a huge thank you to all who have supported me and my family,” read a post on the business’ Facebook page. “It truly means the world to me and my family.”
The Ottawa shop, owned by Sharon Kassman, opened in fall 2017.
The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.