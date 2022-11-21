Streator Screaming Eagles to host toy drive Nov. 26

The Screaming Eagles Motorcycle Club will host its annual toy drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on the southwest corner of City Park in Streator.

The club will accept new, unwrapped toys and cash donations.

Applications to receive toys are available at the same time and place for children 10 and younger. Bring a photo ID, medical card or pay stub. No copies will be taken, but this is to ensure those in need are served.

Additionally, the Screaming Eagles Motorcycle Club will host a toy drive before the Rumble for Santa powerhouse wrestling event 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Northpoint Arena, 32 Northpoint Drive, Streator.