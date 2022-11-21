Streator Leading Ladies adopt 6 servicemen

The Streator Leading Ladies hosted its annual meeting Nov. 17 at Chipper’s.

The group recently participated in the Food for Thought and sold the small Kringles, and the profit was given to the Streator Unlimited. On Saturday, Nov. 26, the group will be selling the Large Kringles at Bruce Township hall, 216 N. Sterling St., during the Keeping Christmas Close to Home vendor fair.

Members will be ringing bells for the Salvation Army on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Ace Hardware, 404 E. Main St.

The organization is in the process of creating a scholarship in Beckie Chismarick’s name and it would be open to a Woodland High School senior girl who is active in the community. Funds will be raised by having a quilt, made and donated by Pam Riss.

Following the business meeting, members packed boxes for six servicemen they had adopted.

Plans are being made to sponsor a Valentine Dance for clients of Streator Unlimited.

The Streator Leading Ladies next meeting will be Thursday, Dec. 15, at Chipper’s, 1733 N. Bloomington St. and members will be bringing items for Safe Journeys (gloves, socks, hats) and also newborn baby items for Guardian Angel Outreach. There also will be a lottery gift exchange

This active service club welcomes anyone interested in joining. The organizations meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month.