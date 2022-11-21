Free Thanksgiving dinners across the Illinois Valley

A list of free meals offered during Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, across La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

Magnolia

The Magnolia United Methodist Church, 150 W. Prairie St., will host a free dinner at 12:30 p.m. The meal will be provided, however, participants may bring salads, vegetables, fruits and desserts. The church is chair lift accessible. This event is open to any who desire a family-like time of companionship.

Marseilles

The Marseilles Ministerial Association Community Center, 850 W. Bluff St., will host a free dinner noon to 2 p.m. Anyone attending should text 773-931-3775 to let organizers know you will be there.

Peru

Zion United Church of Christ in Peru will host a free meal in the church hall at the corner of Sixth and Grant streets in Peru. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meal will be served about noon to 2 p.m. Diners can enjoy football on the big screen, with table games and cards after the meal.

The free hot meal includes turkey and all the trimmings. Everyone is invited to enjoy food and fellowship. No reservations are necessary, but call 815-223-2671 with questions.

Princeton

The Evangelical Covenant Church, New Hope Nazarene Church and St. Louis Catholic Church will be providing a free dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 24 N. Main St. in Princeton.

There will be no dine-in option this year as meals will be available for curbside pickup or delivered to a home within a 15-mile radius of Princeton. The meal will consist of turkey, mash potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, dinner roll and a choice of apple or pumpkin pie.

To register for this event, visit eccprinceton.org/Thanksgiving or call Tad Smith at 815-878-5473 by 5 p.m. Nov. 23. A free-will offering will be taken and will benefit Our Table, a dinner ministry served at the First United Methodist Church in Princeton.

Streator

A free luncheon will is scheduled for 1 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 509 E. Broadway St. There also will be carryouts and delivery available.

Reservations are needed by Monday, Nov. 21, whether anyone plans to carry out, receive delivery or dine-in.

Call the Central Church of Christ office at 815-673-1581 to makes reservations 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. The event is sponsored by the Streator Ministerial Association.