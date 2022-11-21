Chris Kringle Market kicks off in Ottawa after Thanksgiving

Ottawa kicks off its Christmas season starting Friday, Nov. 25, with the Festival of Lights Parade, fireworks and the return of the third annual Chris Kringle Market.

There will be a lot to do and see through Ottawa’s downtown as the now 42 huts will be open at the Jordan block and Washington Square with vendors every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 25 through Sunday, Dec. 18.

Stephanie Stacy, operator of Floret Events, said she’s excited to get the market up and moving this year and give Ottawa that Hallmark movie-type feel.

“I’m excited that we’re keeping the layout kind of the same and I’m more excited that we have 42 huts now,” Stacy said. “Our goal is to add at least 10 huts every year and we’re just going to keep growing every year.”

Judy Kozlowski spreads melted cheese on a baguette as she makes a raclette sandwich during the Chris Kringle Market in 2021. (Annette Barr for Shaw Media)

Stacy said this year’s market has a focus on free family activities, so Santa will be in his house ready to visit with children and there will be a train for the children circling the Jordan block every Saturday and Sunday along with live music and carriage rides.

New to the Chris Kringle Market this year will be a Christmas light walk with Christmas decorations added around the downtown and four large light sculptures in Washington Square.

Stacy said there will be more decorations added next year to a new light walk area but this year, places such as Washington Square will have an arch that’s fully lit and ornaments on the trees.

“We’re also hoping other local businesses promote their holiday events like St. Genevieve with their breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10, and BASH is having a lunch with Santa on the 17th,” Stacy said. “Reddick Mansion will have their candlelight tours again, and the Ottawa Art League will have their holiday market again.”

There also will be a toy drive for St. Jude, Stacy said, for the Rally for Lily team and a chili dinner, pictures with Santa, cookies and cocoa with Ana and Elsa and more.

“What we’re trying to create is more like a ‘Hallmark holiday’ vibe because I get a lot of people walking in and say ‘oh! It’s just like a Hallmark movie,’ and I think it is, a little bit,” Stacy said. “You know, if we can create that it creates not only a destination for people to visit but it also gives people in Ottawa something that’ll brighten the holidays.”

Hours for the Chris Kringle Market will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Holiday-themed toys are displayed during the 2021 Chris Kringle Market in Ottawa. This year's market opens Friday, Nov. 25. (Annette Barr for Shaw Media)

Ottawa Christmas activities schedule

6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25: Parade and fireworks display. Parade begins at La Salle and Jackson streets, heads south to Main Street.

Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.: Live music by Amber Berg.

Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26: Children’s crafts. Marketplace sidewalks on Court Street.

Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27: Children’s train in Lincoln parking lot south of Jordan block.

1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26: “A Christmas Story” showing at the Roxy, 827 La Salle St.

1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27: Santa in his house on the Jordan block.

4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27: Carriage rides from the corner of La Salle and Jackson streets.

Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27: Music by Lucas Sanor.

1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26: “Christmas Vacation” showing at the Roxy, 827 La Salle St.

3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26: Pet pictures with Santa