Streator High School names students of the month for November 2022

Streator High School named its students of the month for November 2022 at its Tuesday board meeting.

They are Abby Pierce (Career and Technical Ed Department); Holly Hagi (Science Department); Lillian Gardner (Fine Arts/Social Studies Department); Danielle Giacinto (Math Department); Abby Mascal (Health & Fitness/P.E./Drivers Ed Department); Dylan Beins (English/Foreign Language Department); Hunter Kendall (Guided Program for Success Department); Ellie Isermann (English/Foreign Language Department); Neveigha Raices(Fine Arts/Social Studies Department) and Haley Stillwell (Student Services Department).