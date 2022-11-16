IVCC to host Show and Enroll at Ottawa Center

Illinois Valley Community College hosts Show and Enroll from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Ottawa Center, 321 W. Main St.

Students can apply, register, speak with a counselor and, if necessary, a financial aid representative.

“Show and Enroll allows students to get their classes and register in one visit,” said IVCC Director of Admissions and Records Tom Quigley.

Spring classes begin Monday, Jan. 9. For information, call 815-224-0447 or Ottawa Center at 815-224-0800. Prizes will be awarded.