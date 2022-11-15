The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa girls open season with victory over Pontiac

The Ottawa girls basketball team started the season on the right foot with a 58-33 triumph over Pontiac on Monday at the Prairie Central Turkey Tournament in Fairbury.
The Pirates ran out to a 15-3 advantage after the first quarter against the Indians, led 25-13 at halftime and 42-20 heading to the fourth.
Grace Carroll led a balanced Ottawa scoring attack with 13 points. Hailey Larsen posted 11 points, Kendall Lowery 10 and Morgan Stone eight, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Marquette Academy 60, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 44: At the Falcon-Irish Tournament in Flanagan, the Crusaders topped the Falcons in each team’s season opener.
Fieldcrest 62, Dwight 20: At the Falcon-Irish Tournament in Flanagan, the Knights pushed to a 17-5 led after the first quarter before holding a 36-11 margin at the half and a 51-15 lead after three quarters.
Kaitlin White scored a game-high 17 points (three 3-pointers) for Fieldcrest, while also handing out five assists. Ashlyn May netted 16 points, while Haley Carver hit five 3s for her 15 points.
Newark 53, Plano 23: At the Somonauk Tim Humes Breakout Tournament, the Norsemen led 9-8 over the Reapers after the first quarter but increased their advantage to 21-12 at halftime and 39-18 after three.
Kiara Wesseh had 13 points, six rebounds and eight steals for Newark, while Brooklyn Hatteberg posted 10 points, six rebounds and seven steals. Tess Carlson (seven steals) and Payton Wallin each added nine points.
La Salle-Peru 69, Somonauk 24: At the Somonauk Tim Humes Breakout Tournament, the Bobcats lost their season-opening game to the Cavaliers.
Haley McCoy paced Somonauk with nine points, while Aubrey Chiavario scored seven points.
West Chicago 43, Earlville 27: At the IMSA McIntosh Classic in Aurora, the Red Raiders dropped their season-opening game to the Wildcats.
Madyson Olson led Earlville with 17 points, three rebounds and two steals, while Nevaeh Sansone added seven points, seven rebounds and three steals.
BOYS BOWLING
Streator places 7th, Ottawa 12th at Geneseo’s Lee Lohman Invitational: At Saturday’s 13-team Lee Lohman Invitational at the Arcadia Family Fun Center in Geneseo, Streator posted a team score of 4,438 to finish seventh, while Ottawa placed 12th.
The Bulldogs were led by junior Anthony Dominic’s six-game 1,093 series to earn a 10th-place finish as an individual. Senior Brady Grabowski finished with a 1,090, which included high games of 224 and 245.
The Pirates were paced by Robbie Burke’s 922, including a best game of 179, while Evan Spencer rolled a high game of 213.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
IVCC 58, Lake County 39: On Saturday at Oglesby, Streator graduate Natali Haynes scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed a game-best 21 rebounds as the Eagles won the nonconference game for their first victory of the season.
Serena alum Taylor Staton added 10 points and seven rebounds for IVCC (1-2), while Earlville grad Elizabeth Browder posted nine points and five rebounds.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Illinois Central 72, IVCC 65 (OT): On Saturday at Oglesby, Ottawa graduate Dakota Deverteuil scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds and passed for three assists as the Eagles (1-4) fell in a nonconference game.