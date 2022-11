A free Thanksgiving luncheon will be sponsored Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, by the Streator Ministerial Association at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 509 E. Broadway St.

Dine-in begins at 1 p.m. There also will be carryouts and delivery available.

Reservations are needed by Monday, Nov. 21, whether anyone plans to carry out, receive delivery or dine-in.

Call the Central Church of Christ office at 815-673-1581 to makes reservations 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.