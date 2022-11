An inch of snow is possible Tuesday morning in La Salle County, according to AccuWeather.

Snow is expected between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday. The high temperature, however, could climb to 40 degrees, making a mix of rain and snow also possible.

Light snow also is expected Wednesday, with little to no accumulation, according to AccuWeather.

High temperatures all week are expected in the low 40s and high 30s, with lows dipping into the 20s.