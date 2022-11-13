November 13, 2022
Shaw Local
Streator Unlimited hosts Food for Thought

Several craft, food vendors help raise money for agency that helps individuals with disabilities

By Derek Barichello
Sweet treats were among the goods for sale Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, during Streator Unlimited's Food for Thought fundraiser at the Streator High School.

Streator Unlimited hosted its annual Food for Thought fundraiser Sunday at Streator High School.

The event featured a gift card board, a 50/50 drawing, a drawing to win a Jack Russell of Great White signed guitar, Chicago Blackhawks tickets, among other items. It also featured several craft and food vendors, along with Dig Doug’s BBQ of Streator serving food.

Joi Ruffin, of Dig Doug's barbecue, serves a prepared a sandwich Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, during Streator Unlimited's Food for Thought fundraiser at Streator High School.

Food for Thought is a major fundraiser for Streator Unlimited since 2010, raising $30,000 in 2021 for the agency that helps individuals with disabilities.

Attendees of Streator Unlimited's Food for Thought fundraising event Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Streator High School sign up for a chance to win prizes.

