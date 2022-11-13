Streator Unlimited hosts Food for Thought

Streator Unlimited hosted its annual Food for Thought fundraiser Sunday at Streator High School.

The event featured a gift card board, a 50/50 drawing, a drawing to win a Jack Russell of Great White signed guitar, Chicago Blackhawks tickets, among other items. It also featured several craft and food vendors, along with Dig Doug’s BBQ of Streator serving food.

Joi Ruffin, of Dig Doug's BBQ, serves a prepared a sandwich Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, during Streator Unlimited's Food for Thought fundraiser at Streator High School. (Derek Barichello)

Food for Thought is a major fundraiser for Streator Unlimited since 2010, raising $30,000 in 2021 for the agency that helps individuals with disabilities.