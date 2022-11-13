Ottawa Salvation Army hosts Family Fun Fair

The Salvation Army in Ottawa hosted its Family Fun Fair on Saturday inside its offices.

This free event featured carnival games, an art station, food and door prizes. Several items were available for silent auction to help raise funds for Salvation Army programming.

Will Drnach tries to throw a bean bag through one of the monster's mouths while playing a game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, during the Family Fun Fair at the Salvation Army in Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

The Salvation Army has more than 250 children signed up for Christmas presents. There also are 30 families in the Pathway of Hope program. The Pathway of Hope program provides support for families, not just fiscally, but emotionally and spiritually. The program assists from a social service standpoint and includes 9:30 a.m. Sunday service.