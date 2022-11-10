RPS Toys opens in Ottawa

RPS Toys opened Saturday in downtown Ottawa.

The “brand new and re-imagined toy store” opened at 820 La Salle St. shortly after Rock, Papers Scissors closed in September. While the store is already open to business, a grand opening is scheduled Saturday, Nov. 12.

The store boasts new product lines. Go to https://www.facebook.com/RPSToys or call 815-433-4233 for more information on the store.

