The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa boys bowling falls at Geneseo; All-HOIC volleyball released

At Lee Lanes on Tuesday evening, the Ottawa High boys bowling team suffered a 33,43-2,665 defeat.
Will Znaniecki rolled a 517 series (188 high game) for the Pirates. Sean Miller pitched in a 172 high game, with Carter Mackey rolling a 171.
Girls volleyball
All-Heart of Illinois Team released: The Heart of Illinois Conference has released its All-HOIC Volleyball Team for the 2022 season, with both Fieldcrest and Flanagan-Cornell represented.
For Fieldcrest, Allie Wiesenhofer (jr.) was a unanimous first-team selection; Kaylin Rients (jr.) made the second team; and both Ashlyn May (sr.) and Katelyn White (jr.) were awarded honorable mention.
For the FCHS Falcons, Kortney Harms (sr.) was first-team All-HOIC; while Grace Zimmerman (sr.) earned honorable mention.