Police blotter: November 9, 2022

Jerry L. Pitte, 59, of Streator, was charged with driving while revoked, suspended registration, no insurance and illegal transportation of alcohol Monday in the 900 block of Columbus Street, Ottawa police said.

Antonio Rene Gutierrez Suarez, 41, of Streator, was charged with no valid driver’s license, no insurance and disobeying a traffic signal Wednesday in the 1400 block of First Avenue, Ottawa police said.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.