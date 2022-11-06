Brookfield Aces 4-H Club hosts pumpkin decorating, costume contest

The Brookfield Aces 4-H Club conducted a pumpkin decorating and costume contest at their October meeting.

The winners of the pumpkin decorating contest were Shianne B. (most creative), Skylar B. (prettiest) and Elinor S. and Crosby W. (tie for scariest).

The winners of the costume contest were the Stein Family and Hannah Jo F.

Several talks and demonstrations were given by members at the meeting. Josie M., Tenley J. and Rita M. talked about the different ways to show horses at competitions. The girls talked about their outfits, the horses’ outfits, and the events for gaming, English and Western Pleasure shows. Shianne B. demonstrated how to bleach a pattern onto a T-shirt. Lastly, Hallie K. talked about all the animals she showed at the 2022 4-H Fair.

To end the night the club members enjoyed an indoor trunk or treat.

First named were withheld in the press release.