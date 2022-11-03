More than 1,200-acre solar farm coming to La Salle County panhandle

A solar farm is coming to the La Salle County panhandle, though state regulators will have final say.

Thursday, the La Salle County Board voted 15-9 to grant a special use to Aurora Solar LLC to construct a 150 megawatt solar farm on more than 1,200 acres in Groveland Township.

Board member Mike Kasap (D-La Salle) spoke in favor, arguing the county is advancing green energy while keeping the land available for future agriculture use.

“We’re not only preserving farmland for the future,” Kasap said, “but also improving the tax base.”

Board member Randy Freeman (R-Lostant) said he favors solar farms – “I think they’re probably better than wind (farms)” – but he had serious misgivings about taking 1,200 acres of farmland offline at a time when world hunger is rising.

“We’ve got a lot of hungry people,” Freeman said.

La Salle County Board eyes decreased tax rates

The 2023 levy is now open to public inspection.

Board member Brian Dose (D-Ottawa) said tax rates will go down but the county has increased its levy here and there – trying to lower its pension debt, for example – and the county’s tax base grew by about 4%.

Will your tax bill go up? That depends on factors outside the county’s control, such as whether home values rise, the Exelon agreement and township multipliers.

“All told, we are going to levy more money,” Dose said. “People will see their rates go down, but they may see a tax increase. I’m not sure how that’ll go down.”

Student Excellence winners

Finally, the board recognized two Student Excellence Award winners.

Alex Schaefer, a high-honor student at Marseilles Elementary, son of Nathan and Claudia Schaefer, was described as a “well-rounded” student who is an active volunteer. He aspires to enroll at the University of Memphis and to become a veterinarian.

Diego Vazquez, a senior at Earlville High School, son of Isela Vazquez, is an honors student, member of the student council and multi-sport athlete. He plans to attend a four-year university.

In other matters, the board: