Photo: Kiwanis kids take over Ottawa council meeting

The Ottawa City Council’s mayor and commissioners allowed students Tuesday to take part in the annual tradition of stepping into their roles during the Kiwanis Club’s Kids Day.

With guidance from the commissioners, students from Ottawa Shepherd and Marquette Academy handled the majority of the meeting. This included making motions and seconding motions in place of the commissioners.

The event also allows students to tour City Hall, the fire station and police department as part of a local civics lesson.