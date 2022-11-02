November 01, 2022
Photo: Kiwanis kids take over Ottawa council meeting

Annual tradition gives students an insight into local government

By Michael Urbanec

The Kiwanis "kids" handle the Ottawa City Council's governmental duties on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Left to right) Lucy Cooper, Dixie Smick, Michael Cootz, Zadie Ortiz, Sawyer Ernat, Margaret Wiegman, Griffin Dobberstein, Jakobi Reed and Aleixo Fernandez. Not pictured are Grady Dose and Briar Harris, who stood in for the fire and police chiefs. (Michael Urbanec)

The Ottawa City Council’s mayor and commissioners allowed students Tuesday to take part in the annual tradition of stepping into their roles during the Kiwanis Club’s Kids Day.

With guidance from the commissioners, students from Ottawa Shepherd and Marquette Academy handled the majority of the meeting. This included making motions and seconding motions in place of the commissioners.

The event also allows students to tour City Hall, the fire station and police department as part of a local civics lesson.