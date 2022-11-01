Ottawa Legion’s honor guard vigil to be led by Matthew Weaver

Veteran Matthew Weaver is following his grandfather’s footsteps.
Weaver has been a member of the Ottawa American Legion for the last 12 years, rising to the roles of senior vice commander and technology chair, and joining because of his fond memories of spending time at the lodge with his grandfather, longtime American Legion member Joe Thiry.
“It’s kind of humbling ... ” Weaver said. “I hung out with (my grandfather) all the time. My grandfather would bring me down here when I was a kid and we’d hang out.”
Now Weaver will lead the Ottawa American Legion’s 14th annual Veterans Honor Guard Vigil.
He will lead 95 other volunteers in paying respects and honoring living veterans and those who have fallen in 15 minute shifts at the Veterans Memorial on the north side of Washington Square in Ottawa. These shifts will take place over a period of 24 hours starting at 4:40 p.m. on Thursday and ending at 5 p.m. Friday.
“This gives us a time to reflect,” Weaver said. “We can bring our families for the 15 minute shifts or an entire group of people, but only veterans can hold the weapon.”
Weaver served in the Illinois Army National Guard from 1997 through 2002 as a missile crewman with the first of the 202nd Air Defense Artillery, where he manned an 16-S Stinger Manpad that fired ground-to-air missiles for taking out aircraft.
Weavers remembers the Coral Room most visiting the American Legion Lodge, a ballroom area named because it used to have a large mural with mermaids on it.
Weaver said he plans on continuing to rise through the ranks at the legion in the coming years: He’s already the commander of the sons of the American Legion, and he handles technology for the post.
“We don’t have a lot of newer, younger people coming in so that’s my goal,” Weaver said. “I think that’s why I was recommended to be a lead. I want to bring new people in and say, hey, this isn’t an old man’s club. There’s older people here that we can learn from, but we need younger people to keep moving forward.”
Weaver said the American Legion Post 33 isn’t just a lodge with a bar: It hosts events and bingo. Veterans groups meet there and if someone is down on their luck, there’s always a person around to have a chat or help in any way they can.
Volunteer posts still are available. To reserve a space, call John at 815-993-3965.
The opening ceremony will be 4:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4; the closing ceremony at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
The Ottawa First Committee, with the support of Illinois Valley Labor Management, will have an Avenue of Flags on display. The “Tunes of Glory” Bagpipers will play appropriate music 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The John F. Kennedy Sea Cadets/Chicago will again share duties 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The American Legion Amateur Radio Club will have a Field Day Exercise, where all interested can learn new skills. “Flutes for Vets” also will demonstrate throughout the event.