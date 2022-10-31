Ottawa musicians young and old put on Scary Organ and Piano Concert

Fourteen performers set the tone for Halloween season Sunday at Open Table United Church of Christ in Ottawa during the 17th annual Scary Organ and Piano Concert.

Toccata and Fugue in D Minor at Scary Organ and Piano Concert Aaron Noble performs "Toccata and Fugue in D Minor" on the organ at the Open Table UCC Church in Ottawa during the 17th annual Scary Organ and Piano Concert.

The concert featured Anne Badger, her colleagues and students showcasing pieces with a scary, or mystic mood.

Ben Kuiper (left), dressed as Beethoven for Halloween, performs "Pumpkin Boogie" on the piano Sunday evening during the Scary Organ and Piano Concert at Open Table United Church of Christ in Ottawa. Students and colleagues of Anne Badger (right) performed eerie music in celebration of Halloween. (Julie Barichello)

Aaron Noble led the concert with the iconic “Toccata and Fugue in D Minor” by Johann Sebastian Bach on the church’s pipe organ.

Other performances included Juliette Strow playing “Happy Hot Cross Buns,” on piano; Annaliese Strow playing “Midnigh Shadows” on piano; Atley Strow playing “Colorful Sonatina” on piano; Nico Stewart playing “This is Halloween” on piano; Sebastian Strow playing “In the Hall of the Mountain King” on piano; Emily Kazmierczak playing “The Wild Colts” on piano; Andie Kerestes playing “Phantom of the Opera” on piano; Allison Scheib playing “Medieval Fair” on the piano; Lewis Kuiper playing “Ode to Halloween” a take on Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” on piano; Ben Kuiper playing “Pumpkin Boogie” on piano; Riker Fesperman playing “Gnossienne No. 1″ and “The Night Ride” on piano; Carol Edman playing “Cantabile” on organ; and Badger playing “Byzantine Suite” on organ.