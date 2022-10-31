Light Up Streator volunteer effort underway

Halloween soon is giving way to Christmas, as Light Up Streator volunteers began their effort Saturday to illuminate City Park this holiday season.

Volunteers led by movers Chuck Luckey and Ed Davis helped bring items to the City Park to begin installation of thousands of lights and displays.

Volunteers will work in the park 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday, until the Light Up Streator lighting ceremony Saturday, Nov. 26, in City Park.

The Light Up Streator group also is responsible for downtown decorations, at the fire station and at City Hall. The group put up the decorations on display for fall.