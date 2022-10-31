La Salle man held on $100,000 bond for Saturday gunshot

A La Salle man was ordered held on $100,000 bond Sunday after he allegedly fired a gun early Saturday in downtown La Salle. No one was struck or injured.

Larry J. Kelly, 28, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony.

La Salle police said they were dispatched at 2:14 a.m. Saturday to the 500 block of First Street following a report of a man with a handgun. La Salle and Peru police officers secured the scene and determined a firearm was discharged just before police arrived.

Kelly was developed as a suspect and brought into Sunday court. He needs to post $10,000 in cash to be released from La Salle County Jail.