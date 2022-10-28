Illinois Waterway Visitor Center will be closed week of Oct. 31 for parking lot resurfacing

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, said the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center and public areas near Starved Rock Lock and Dam will be closed Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4, for parking lot resurfacing.

The visitor center, access roads, parking lots and the observation and picnic areas will reopen to the public on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Illinois Waterway Visitor Center is located at 950 N. 27th Rd, Ottawa.

For more information, contact the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center at 815-667-4054.