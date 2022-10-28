October 28, 2022
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsThe First Hundred Miles

10 Seneca High School students named Illinois State Scholars

Students selected based on SAT test score, class rank

By Shaw Local News Network
Seneca High School announced it has 10 Illinois State Scholars for the 2022-2023 school year. This year's recipients are: Ashley Alsvig, Brady Barla, Stephanie Bernhard, Anna Bruno, Colin Collet, Calvin Maierhofer, Maggie McDonald, Christopher Poyner, Alexis Sprinkel and Ryan Starwalt

Seneca High School announced it has 10 Illinois State Scholars for the 2022-2023 school year. This year’s recipients are: Ashley Alsvig, Brady Barla, Stephanie Bernhard, Anna Bruno, Colin Collet, Calvin Maierhofer, Maggie McDonald, Christopher Poyner, Alexis Sprinkel and Ryan Starwalt (Photo provided by Karen Ruder)

Criteria for this award is as follows: The Illinois Student Assistance Commission obtains academic data from the high school for students at the end of their sixth semester electronically. The State Scholar formula calculation uses a combination of the test scores, unweighted GPA, rank and class size. These students are selected based on SAT Test score and class rank.