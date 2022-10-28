10 Seneca High School students named Illinois State Scholars

Seneca High School announced it has 10 Illinois State Scholars for the 2022-2023 school year.

This year’s recipients are: Ashley Alsvig, Brady Barla, Stephanie Bernhard, Anna Bruno, Colin Collet, Calvin Maierhofer, Maggie McDonald, Christopher Poyner, Alexis Sprinkel and Ryan Starwalt.

Criteria for this award is as follows: The Illinois Student Assistance Commission obtains academic data from the high school for students at the end of their sixth semester electronically. The State Scholar formula calculation uses a combination of the test scores, unweighted GPA, rank and class size. These students are selected based on SAT Test score and class rank.