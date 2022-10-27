Suspect arrested in Grand Ridge after crash with utility pole, attempt to flee police

A suspect was arrested Wednesday night after police said a motorist and passenger of a vehicle fled on foot following a crash with a utility pole at the intersection of Main Street and Sylvan Avenue in Grand Ridge.
A suspect was apprehended by Grand Ridge K-9 unit, with assistance from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of Sylvan Avenue, Grand Ridge police said.
The incident occurred at about 8:05 p.m.
A suspect is in custody and no other suspects are being sought, Grand Ridge police said. The incident is considered isolated and is under further investigation by the Grand Ridge Police Department.
Police said they will release more details at a later time. None of the individuals involved were identified by authorities at this time.