McKinley Elementary in Ottawa name October 2022 Champions of the Charter

The following students from McKinley Elementary in Ottawa have been nominated by their teachers to be the Champions of the Charter for October.

These students have been demonstrating leadership skills, showing respect, completing their work and treating their teachers and fellow students with kindness.

Last names of students have been withheld by the school. They are: Rowen S., Ekam B., Danie B., Zoey R., Paris H., Leo S., Mason B., Andrew G., Kendall D., O’Siris A., Tyler G., Brady W., Valmir B., Aarion P., Noah R., Grace W., Alexciena V. and Luke B.