October 27, 2022
Shaw Local
McKinley Elementary in Ottawa name October 2022 Champions of the Charter

Students demonstrated their leadership skills

By Shaw Local News Network
The McKinley Elementary Champions of the Charter for October 2022 are (Left to right, first row) Rowen S., Ekam B., Danie B.; (second row) Zoey R., Paris H., Leo S., Mason B., Andrew G., Kendall D., O’Siris A. (third row) Tyler G., Brady W., Valmir B., Aarion P., Noah R., Grace W., Alexciena V. and Luke B. (Photo provided by Doug Green)

The following students from McKinley Elementary in Ottawa have been nominated by their teachers to be the Champions of the Charter for October.

These students have been demonstrating leadership skills, showing respect, completing their work and treating their teachers and fellow students with kindness.

Last names of students have been withheld by the school. They are: Rowen S., Ekam B., Danie B., Zoey R., Paris H., Leo S., Mason B., Andrew G., Kendall D., O’Siris A., Tyler G., Brady W., Valmir B., Aarion P., Noah R., Grace W., Alexciena V. and Luke B.