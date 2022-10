St. Joseph’s 81st annual ravioli dinner will be Sunday, Oct. 30, in the church hall at 200 Broadway St., Marseilles.

Dine in or carryouts are available 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The menu includes, ravioli with sauce, coleslaw, Italian bread, dessert and beverage. Adult tickets are $12, children ages 5 to 10 are $6 and children younger than 4 are free. The event also will feature a baked goods table, cash prizes and a cozy winter basket.