OSF will offer free diabetic program, on-site talk at Ottawa Kroger

Family Medicine will offer free one-hour diabetic programs hosted by Anne Lauterjung, certified diabetes care and education specialist, at noon Tuesday, Nov. 8, at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, 1100 E. Norris Dr., Ottawa.

Lauterjung will present how medications help make a difference in diabetes management. Attend in person or participate virtually.

The program is open to all patients and community members. Participants can gather in meeting rooms 2 and 3 at OSF St. Elizabeth or meet virtually via Microsoft Teams. Teams is an online meeting platform that can be utilized from a smartphone, tablet or computer. Advance registration is required since space is limited. An invitation and directions will be emailed to each participant. Register on the OSF St. Elizabeth website under classes and events or at https://www.osfhealthcare.org/saint-elizabeth/calendar/register/6281/

Community members also can join Lauterjung at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the North Ottawa Kroger, 2701 Columbus St., for an on-site store tour. Lauterjung will present information on cracking the code on affordable and healthier food choices as participants walk the supermarket aisles. Class size is limited, so registration is required by going to https://www.osfhealthcare.org/saint-elizabeth/calendar/register/6277/

For more information about these events, contact Lauterjung on weekdays at 815-431-3263.