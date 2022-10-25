Cause of Streator garage fire is under investigation

A Streator garage was severely damaged and all its contents were lost in an early Tuesday morning fire behind the home at 806 E. Hickory St.

No injuries were reported.

After arriving at 3:26 a.m. Tuesday, the fire was extinguished in just more than 5 minutes, said the Streator Fire Department in a Tuesday press release. Local police notified the Streator Fire Department of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Streator fire and police department began the investigation and called the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal for assistance.

Streator firefighters were assisted by Vermilion Valley Dispatch, the Streator Police Department and Illinois American Water.