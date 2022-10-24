Local Sports Digest: Ottawa Dolphins open season with win; Streator Sports Hall of Fame inducts new members

Ottawa Dolphins swim to win in first meet

The Ottawa Dolphins YMCA swim team beat the host Illinois Valley YMCA 456-353 in a dual meet to open the season.

Maya Burje, Parker, Hettel, Annaliese Strow, Atley Strow and Landon Taylor swam all of their events in personal-best times.

Cole Bressendorf, Maya Burke, Bo Weitl and Quinn Wilkinson were individual triple winner. Dolphins winning two individual events included Jeremiah Abernathy, Addisyn Budnick, Breckyn Jobst and Mikaela Kitzmann. Adding one victory apiece were Caden Brown, Lillian Clayton, Henry Farabaugh, Dax Hawkins, Parker Hettel, Adam Hodgson, Dawsynn Kettman, Kaiden Lemke, Griffin Sharp and Atley Strow.

Shepherd girls keep rolling

The Shepherd eighth-grade girls girls basketball team continued its strong start to the season.

Results for the eighth-grade Rams (15-0) included: a 38-8 win over Northlawn (Reese Purcell 16 points, Meredith Waldron 12, Ashlynn Ganiere six);a 35-25 win over Fieldcrest (Ganiere 22, Waldron six); a 33-7 topping of Pontiac (Ganiere 20, Purcell six); a 34-5 handling of Sandwich (Waldron 11, Ganiere 10, Alaina Schulz eight); a 42-11 triumph over Princeton (Ganiere 16, Purcell 14, Waldron six); a 32-29 winning decision over Wallace in the River City Shootout title game (Ganiere eight, Purcell eight, Karsyn Moore six, Waldron six); and a 42-10 victory over JFK (Ganiere 12, Purcell 10, Schulz and Moore each six points).

As for the Shepherd 7s, recent results included: a win over Spring Valley JFK (Kennedy Kane 20 points, Leela Gromm seven); a 27-26 loss to Fieldcrest (Kane 20); a 19-16 loss to Pontiac (Kane six); a 15-11 besting of Sandwich (Gromm six); a 23-13 loss to Princeton (Gromm five); and a 19-12 loss to JFK (Gromm six points).

Marquette eighth-grade girls keep winning

In recent action, the Marquette eighth-grade girls basketball team beat Flanagan 44-9 (Anna Hjerpe 19 points, Hunter Hopkins eight, Emily Ryan-Adair six); beat La Salle Lincoln 49-3; bested Holy Family 34-11 for the Holy Family Tournament championship (Hopkins 10, Hjerpe 10, Morgan Collins seven, Kinley Rick six); topped Spring Valley JFK 39-4 (Hopkins 11, Hjerpe nine); and beat Northbrook 44-5 (Hopkins 13, Collins 12, Hjerpe 10).

Streator Sports Hall of Fame inductees honored

The Streator High School Sports Hall of Fame inducted two teams and four individuals Saturday, Oct. 15.

Team inducted included the state-qualifying 2006 girls bowling team and the regional champion 2010 baseball team.

Individuals included Jerry Missel, Drew Sabol, Chad Lucas and J.J. Cravatta.

Streator's 2006 girls bowling team members in attendance at the 2022 Streator Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony were (left to right): sitting - coaches Tom Rice, Ron Ramza and Nancy Longnecker; standing - players Jackie Leonard, Kayla (Tyne) Bradley, Sara (Rakoczy) McFadden and Jessica Leskanich. (Provided by Janice Corrigan/Streator High School)

Jerry Missel (Provided by Janice Corrigan/Streator High School)

Chad Lucas (Provided by Janice Corrigan/Streator High School)

Drew Sabol (Provided by Janice Corrigan/Streator High School)

J.J. Cravatta (Provided by Janice Corrigan/Streator High School)