Make a macrame leaf keychain at Reddick Library in Ottawa

Learn how to make a macramé autumn leaf keychain 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Reddick Library in Ottawa.

The craft class is for adults. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library at 815-434-0509 or stop at the Circulation Desk.

The following events also are scheduled the week of Oct. 24 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25: Ready, Set, Read! A story time for children ages 3-6 to help develop literacy skills and prepare for school.

6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25: Harry Potter Movie 3, ages 13 and older. “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (Rated PG-13) will play on the screen as a tie in to the Harry Potter Book Club. Movie summary: Harry Potter, Ron and Hermione return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for their third year of study, where they delve in to the mystery surrounding an escaped prisoner who poses a dangerous threat to the young wizards.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26: Shake, Rattle, Read! ages 9 to 36 months. A fun musical story time.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26: Harry Potter Book Club, fourth through 12th grades. The club will discuss the first half (Chapters 1-19) of the fourth book in the series, “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.” Share your thoughts on the book, then stay for a game, a craft and a themed treat! Order your copy of the book at the Children’s Department Desk.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27: Bingo, seventh through 12th grades.