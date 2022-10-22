La Salle Sheriff trying to get Sheridan suspect to surrender

Sheridan residents have been asked to shelter in place Saturday morning, because of an ongoing situation with a possible armed suspect, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

Multiple shots were fired in Sheridan early Saturday morning, striking an individual in the leg, and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to get the suspect to surrender.

Sheriff’s deputies converged on Sheridan shortly after 8 a.m. following reports that a gunman, known to police though not publicly named, discharged multiple rounds in what appears to have been an outdoor spree.

Sheriff Adam Diss reported at 10:15 a.m. that the suspect has been located and that he is mobilizing a tactical unit to persuade the suspect to surrender peacefully.

According to authorities, the suspect is not alone; the other person appears to be an older relative.

The injuries to the person struck with the bullet were not believed to be life-threatening, Diss said.

A portion of Sheridan’s city-center was cordoned off to traffic. Police tape could be viewed at the corner of North Robinson Street and East Si Johnson Avenue.

Initial reports said the suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt and driving a small John Deere tractor. Police set up a perimeter on Church Street after the suspect was located. It was thought to be related to an incident at the Sheridan Food Mart.

This is an active scene and the developing story continues to be updated with the most recent information.