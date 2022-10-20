Streator seeks $954,000 grant to pay for Liz Mar sanitary sewer

Streator is seeking a grant to pay for 25 homes in the Liz Mar addition to get a sanitary sewer.

If approved for the Illinois EPA’s Unsewered Communities grant program, the city could have 100% of the project cost paid, which would amount to $954,000, to install sanitary sewers in the neighborhood.

City Engineer Jeremy Palm told the City Council on Wednesday at its regular meeting the city’s application follows receipt from the Illinois EPA in 2020 of a $30,000 planning grant for the project. That grant paid for the engineering work to proceed installation.

The City Council passed the measure unanimously. Palm said the application is due to the state by Nov. 15.

City finalizes ambulance deals with neighboring fire districts

The city of Streator has been providing emergency ambulance service to the Reading and Long Point fire protection districts since it launched its ambulance unit Oct. 1, and assisting with providing 911 ambulance service to the western portion of the Allen Township (Ransom) fire protection district.

Wednesday, the council finalized the intergovernmental agreements between the entities.

The Long Point and Allen Township agreements set the charge for the districts at $450 per ambulance call. Long Point had 32 calls last year, and under the arrangement with Allen Township, the city anticipates responding to about 10 calls.

The city agreed to give Reading Township some time to place a property tax increase referendum on the ballot to generate revenue for the new ambulance service. The fire protection district will pay the city $25,000 through April, then pay another $25,000 through Dec. 31 if the referendum passes. Then in 2024, Reading will begin paying $450 per ambulance call, similar to the other districts. If the referendum fails, Streator will not be obligated to continue emergency ambulance service to the district.

Reading’s estimated call volume is 368 calls per year.