Memorial wreaths available for Streator City Park

The Keeping Christmas Close To Home Committee in Streator is offering an opportunity to publicly memorialize admiration for one another.

The committee recognizes many memories are shared during the annual parade and Light Up Streator event, and would like to extend those memories each year through the memorial wreath project.

A unique memorial wreath will be available for purchase and placed in City Park during the holiday season.

The artificial wreath is 20 inches in diameter and contains a red ribbon and a wooden yellow star listing the name of your choice.

After Jan. 8, anyone who had purchased a wreath will be welcomed to take them from the park. Each wreath will cost $25 for purchase or $5 for returned wreaths form the previous year. Orders must be in by Nov. 16. Contact Jim Pelino at 815-822-0053 for more information or purchasing.